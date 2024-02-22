Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) CEO Bradley Allen Kreger Sells 52,861 Shares

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley Allen Kreger sold 52,861 shares of Velo3D stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $15,858.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bradley Allen Kreger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Bradley Allen Kreger sold 13,600 shares of Velo3D stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $4,352.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Bradley Allen Kreger sold 13,600 shares of Velo3D stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $4,080.00.

Velo3D Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.27. 2,660,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,589,159. The company has a market cap of $53.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.05. Velo3D, Inc. has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Velo3D

About Velo3D

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Velo3D by 679.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

