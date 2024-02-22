Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.09

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.09 and last traded at $49.84, with a volume of 282501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on VCEL shares. Truist Financial raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -210.78 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $83,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $101,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,397 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Vericel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 8.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Vericel by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Vericel by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

