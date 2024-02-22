Vertcoin (VTC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.77 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and $13,279.78 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,544.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $262.74 or 0.00509737 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00134411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008010 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00050337 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.45 or 0.00239503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.13 or 0.00147692 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00027247 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,785,372 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.