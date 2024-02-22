Vertcoin (VTC) Price Up 9.7% This Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0538 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.70 million and $12,555.62 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,316.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.98 or 0.00510515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.84 or 0.00134140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008087 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00050304 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.31 or 0.00238351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.47 or 0.00147067 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000480 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,787,722 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

