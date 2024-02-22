VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $9,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 286.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 20,869 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,146,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,271,000 after purchasing an additional 183,369 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 755,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,979,000 after purchasing an additional 277,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,749,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,874,000 after buying an additional 654,792 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VICI. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

VICI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.79. 2,208,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,985,299. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $34.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

