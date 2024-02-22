VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.220-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. VICI Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.22-2.25 EPS.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,644,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,084,092. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 997.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

