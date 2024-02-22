VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 117,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 60,376 shares.The stock last traded at $49.56 and had previously closed at $49.57.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.15.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.1988 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%.
About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
