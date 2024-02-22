Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.18

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.18 and last traded at $53.12, with a volume of 15859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.39.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $594.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average is $48.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSE. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $59,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 51.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,015 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter.

About Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

Featured Stories

