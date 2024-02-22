Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Down 2.3%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.33. 2,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 4,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Vislink Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78.

Institutional Trading of Vislink Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 113,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Vislink Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc provides solutions for collecting live news, sports, entertainment, and news events for the broadcast markets in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; ultra-compact onboard solutions; and other receiver products.

