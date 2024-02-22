Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $10.92 EPS

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $13.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $10.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 57.45%. Visteon’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Visteon updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of VC opened at $116.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.48. Visteon has a 52 week low of $108.65 and a 52 week high of $171.66.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Visteon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 7.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Visteon by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.
Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.
