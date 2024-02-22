Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.00

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.00 and last traded at C$5.73, with a volume of 43469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.83.
VHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Vitalhub from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Vitalhub from C$5.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Monday, February 12th.
Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.
