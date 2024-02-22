Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $41,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WCN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.9 %

Waste Connections stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.49. 1,156,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,247. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $170.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

