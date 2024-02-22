Waycross Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Waycross Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,963,000 after acquiring an additional 398,367 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after purchasing an additional 391,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,007,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,655,000 after buying an additional 1,302,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,986 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,217 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.6 %

SCHW traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,281,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,039,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $81.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

