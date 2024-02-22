Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Shares Down 9.2%

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 553,237 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 484,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WEAV shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

The company has a market cap of $755.83 million, a P/E ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

In related news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEAV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 236.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Weave Communications by 31.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Weave Communications by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 46,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

