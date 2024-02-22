West Michigan Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

West Michigan Advisors LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.1% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after buying an additional 1,836,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,468,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,274,044,000 after buying an additional 820,402 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,005.95.

Broadcom Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $79.42 on Thursday, reaching $1,306.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $573.61 and a 12-month high of $1,310.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,168.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $984.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

