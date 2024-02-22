West Michigan Advisors LLC Has $799,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,259,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,926. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.50 and a 200 day moving average of $170.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $231.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

