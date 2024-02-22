West Michigan Advisors LLC Purchases 137 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,849,000 after purchasing an additional 45,421 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in Chevron by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 9,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 117,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.29. 4,604,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,645,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.11. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The firm has a market cap of $295.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

