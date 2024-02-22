West Michigan Advisors LLC Purchases 63 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Eaton makes up approximately 1.4% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $7.87 on Thursday, reaching $285.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,922. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $286.37. The company has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

