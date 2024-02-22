West Michigan Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,683,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,785,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

