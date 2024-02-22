Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.25 and last traded at $27.25. Approximately 40,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 664% from the average daily volume of 5,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Westbury Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts; personal, mortgage, one-to four-family residential real estate, multi-family, commercial business, loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; credit cards; and online and mobile banking services.

