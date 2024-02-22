Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (WDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1435 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

WDI stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.39. 240,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,505. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nisha Kumar bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $127,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Diversified Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $273,000.

Featured Stories

