Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of GDO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 27,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,657. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $13.09.
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
