Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GDO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 27,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,657. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $13.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDO. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 152,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,153,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

