Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Western Asset Global High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 41,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,457. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 19.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.