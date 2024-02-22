Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HIX remained flat at $4.40 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 475,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,217. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $5.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
