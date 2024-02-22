Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIX remained flat at $4.40 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 475,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,217. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $5.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,274 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,062 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 107.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 216,889 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 112,486 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

