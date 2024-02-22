Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.92. 504,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,898. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,918 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

