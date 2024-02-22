Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:HYI)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 26,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,148. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68.
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
