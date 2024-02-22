Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:HYI)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 26,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,148. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

