Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SBI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,432. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $7.98.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 572,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 266,370 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 75,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 125,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 50,773 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.