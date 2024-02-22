Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Price Performance
Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,241. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.