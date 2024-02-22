Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,241. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

