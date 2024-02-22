Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:DMO traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.25. 78,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,199. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
