Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DMO traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.25. 78,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,199. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 520.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 87,071 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

