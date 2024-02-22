Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NYSE MHF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.65. 36,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,971. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 135,235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 68,915 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 462,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 78,642 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

