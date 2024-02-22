Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $297.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.62 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 6.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

Westlake Chemical Partners stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,429. The firm has a market cap of $780.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $23.80.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 452,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 40,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

