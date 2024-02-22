Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $297.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.62 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 6.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.
Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance
Westlake Chemical Partners stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,429. The firm has a market cap of $780.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $23.80.
Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.
About Westlake Chemical Partners
Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.
