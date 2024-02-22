Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK stock traded up $3.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,231. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.35 and a 200-day moving average of $130.63. Westlake has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $145.98.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westlake during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake by 150.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

See Also

