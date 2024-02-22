Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of WLK traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.99. 75,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,426. Westlake has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.63. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the first quarter worth $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Westlake in the second quarter worth $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake by 150.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WLK

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.