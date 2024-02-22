Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 4,500 to GBX 4,100. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals traded as low as GBX 3,110 ($39.16) and last traded at GBX 3,167.30 ($39.88), with a volume of 3080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,200 ($40.29).

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,729.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,589.60. The stock has a market cap of £14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,430.32 and a beta of 0.62.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

