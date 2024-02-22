WhiteCoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $875,028.42 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $27.22 million and $875,028.42 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0356 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00133573 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00013942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008019 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000366 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000039 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

