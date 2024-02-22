WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.40. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $49,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.
