WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. WillScot Mobile Mini updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 1.3 %

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,890. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.40.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSC

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.