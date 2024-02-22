Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $325.06 and last traded at $324.47, with a volume of 900439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $319.26.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.40.

Wingstop Stock Up 7.6 %

The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 145.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.33.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Featured Stories

