WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,586,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 418% from the previous session’s volume of 499,377 shares.The stock last traded at $34.75 and had previously closed at $34.14.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $655.28 million, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average of $31.82.

Get WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 677.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the 1st quarter worth $213,000.

About WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.