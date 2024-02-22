WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.69

Shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.69 and last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 225301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.54.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $897.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,760,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

