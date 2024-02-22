Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Shares Up 8.6%

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 661,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 896,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.
Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 8.9 %
Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -10.13%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wolverine World Wide Company Profile
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
