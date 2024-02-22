WOW-token (WOW) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $223.07 million and $3.14 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000639 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00018779 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005335 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02230668 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $3.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

