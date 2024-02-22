Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.30 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $12.30 billion and $993,048.81 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,022,190,834 coins and its circulating supply is 88,022,177,980 coins. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,027,363,272.8914 with 88,027,320,028.06343 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.1391184 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $987,776.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

