Xai One Day Trading Volume Reaches $142.46 Million (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Xai has a total market capitalization of $365.14 million and approximately $142.46 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xai token can currently be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00002579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xai has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Xai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Xai Token Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,007,924,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official website is xai.games. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,007,924,351.904109 with 277,118,150 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 1.31675294 USD and is down -4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $187,559,979.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.