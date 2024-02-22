Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Holdings Trimmed by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,221,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,993 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy accounts for about 2.0% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.58% of Xcel Energy worth $184,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,868,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,377,000 after buying an additional 243,399 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,426,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,600,000 after buying an additional 137,356 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of XEL traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,251,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,164. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average is $59.52.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

