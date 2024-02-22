Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Get Xencor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xencor

Xencor Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Xencor

Xencor stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.39. 417,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,368. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. Xencor has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $34.89.

In other news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $941,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,048,613.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 161,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xencor by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,387 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,901,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,981,000 after acquiring an additional 717,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,767,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after acquiring an additional 115,886 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,617,000 after acquiring an additional 744,569 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,280,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,484,000 after acquiring an additional 124,117 shares during the period.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.