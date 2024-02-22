Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.73

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.73 and last traded at $31.71, with a volume of 1642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.13.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38.

About Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.