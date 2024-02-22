Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $125.00

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $125.00 and last traded at $124.71, with a volume of 412002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.49.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.73. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,408 shares of company stock valued at $629,160. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 156,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $10,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

