YUSD Stablecoin 1-Day Volume Hits $3.24 (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $192.20 million and approximately $3.24 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.88115225 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

