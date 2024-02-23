42-coin Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last Week (42)

42-coin (42) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, 42-coin has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for about $29,324.23 or 0.57357956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $23.46 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00023806 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.29 or 0.00136570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008120 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000039 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000068 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

